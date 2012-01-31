ZURICH Jan 31 The Cressier refinery, owned by troubled Petroplus, has obtained a two-month grace period under Swiss law to keep creditors at bay as it seeks to reorganise its business, a regional court ruled on Tuesday.

The court said the ruling would be in place until March 31, 2012 and obliged the refinery to maintain a minimum level of activity and pay its workers.

Switzerland-based Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refinery by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling with high debt and poor refining margins.

Cressier, which employs some 250 people, was the company's least profitable plant in the third quarter.

The economy ministry of the Swiss canton of Neuchatel said on Monday the Cressier refinery had attracted as many as 10 interested parties. (Reporting by Nathalie Olof-Ors, editing by Jane Baird)