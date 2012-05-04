ZURICH May 4 Insolvent Swiss oil refiner
Petroplus said on Friday its delisting from the Swiss
bourse will be delayed as the exchange decides whether to hear a
shareholder appeal.
"The appeals board of the SIX Swiss Exchange has not yet
decided if it will hear the shareholder appeal against a
shortened continued listing period of the shares of Petroplus
Holdings AG," the company said.
"Therefore the last day of trading and the delisting date
will be delayed."
Petroplus said in late March it intended to apply to delist
its shares from the SIX Swiss exchange and expected the last day
of trading to be May 11.
The company's future was thrown into doubt in December when
lenders froze credit lines it relied on to buy oil. Despite
last-ditch talks with creditors, Petroplus was forced to apply
for insolvency in January.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor)