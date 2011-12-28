PARIS Dec 28 French union representatives at Petroplus on Wednesday called for European governments to seize control of the Swiss group's five refineries after lenders froze $1 billion in credit facility the company relied on to buy crude oil.

The move on Tuesday to stop Petroplus from drawing on its borrowing allowances sent its shares tumbling amid concern Europe's largest independent refiner would soon be unable to afford oil purchases for its five refineries.

Petroplus operates the plants of Petit Couronnes in France, Coryton in the United Kingdom, Antwerp in Belgium, Ingolstadt in Germany, and Cressier in Switzerland.

"It is perfectly unacceptable to have let a group of financial speculators take control of five refineries in Europe... Governments must face their responsibility," the chemical branch of France's top CGT union said in a statement.

"The CGT is not talking about state aid but about a takeover by the state," the statement added.

European refiners have struggled to cope with strong Brent prices that have crushed margins and made Europe an unattractive place to process oil.

Petroplus, which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak economic climate that has cut refining margins, already closed two refineries in recent years and said it was considering the future of its Petit Couronne facility.

The group will unveil next month a "reconfiguration" plan for Petit Couronne, which entails the closure of a base oil unit that employs 120 staff, and investments to modernize other units, said a spokeswoman for Petroplus in France.

"We said last month this plan would be unveiled by mid-January. This agenda has not changed and the plan will of course take into account the recent developments," the spokeswoman said.

"The situation is very serious but the company continues to negotiate actively with its lenders," she added.

Shares in Petroplus, which has some 4.4 percent of total European refining capacity, were down 6.5 percent at 1.73 euros by 1509 GMT, after losing 50 percent on Tuesday.

The European energy sector was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Marie Maitre, editing by William Hardy)