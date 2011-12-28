PARIS Dec 28 French union representatives
at Petroplus on Wednesday called for European
governments to seize control of the Swiss group's five
refineries after lenders froze $1 billion in credit facility the
company relied on to buy crude oil.
The move on Tuesday to stop Petroplus from drawing on its
borrowing allowances sent its shares tumbling amid concern
Europe's largest independent refiner would soon be unable to
afford oil purchases for its five refineries.
Petroplus operates the plants of Petit Couronnes in France,
Coryton in the United Kingdom, Antwerp in Belgium, Ingolstadt in
Germany, and Cressier in Switzerland.
"It is perfectly unacceptable to have let a group of
financial speculators take control of five refineries in
Europe... Governments must face their responsibility," the
chemical branch of France's top CGT union said in a statement.
"The CGT is not talking about state aid but about a takeover
by the state," the statement added.
European refiners have struggled to cope with strong Brent
prices that have crushed margins and made Europe an unattractive
place to process oil.
Petroplus, which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak
economic climate that has cut refining margins, already closed
two refineries in recent years and said it was considering the
future of its Petit Couronne facility.
The group will unveil next month a "reconfiguration" plan
for Petit Couronne, which entails the closure of a base oil unit
that employs 120 staff, and investments to modernize other
units, said a spokeswoman for Petroplus in France.
"We said last month this plan would be unveiled by
mid-January. This agenda has not changed and the plan will of
course take into account the recent developments," the
spokeswoman said.
"The situation is very serious but the company continues to
negotiate actively with its lenders," she added.
Shares in Petroplus, which has some 4.4 percent of total
European refining capacity, were down 6.5 percent at 1.73 euros
by 1509 GMT, after losing 50 percent on Tuesday.
The European energy sector was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting By Marie Maitre, editing by William Hardy)