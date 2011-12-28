(Fixes typo in lead)

* French trade union calls on the EU to nationalise plants

* Analysts say stoppage would help Europe's refining

* Stoppage bearish for crude, bullish for refined products

By Ikuko Kurahone and Zaida Espana

LONDON, Dec 28 Swiss refiner Petroplus may run out of crude stocks in days as traders said on Wednesday they had stopped sales fearing non-payments and analysts predicted that the closure could bring a temporarily relief to Europe's crippled refining sector.

Petroplus said on Wednesday lenders had frozen about $1 billion in borrowing allowances the company relies on to buy crude oil, sending shares of Europe's top independent refiner down to their all-time low.

"They will have to stop refineries in several days," one crude trader who said he suspended sales said. Several other traders confirmed they had suspended sales to Petroplus.

"(We) are running out of crude so after a few days we have to stop... We will try to keep the "good ones" (profitable refineries) as long as possible running," a source at Petroplus said.

Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining capacity including plants in Ingolstadt in Germany, Antwerp in Belgium, Cressier in Switzerland, Coryton in Britain and Petit Couronne in France.

In France, a trade union called on European governments to nationalise all five refineries.

"It is perfectly unacceptable to have let a group of financial speculators take control of five refineries in Europe... Governments must face their responsibility," the chemical branch of France's top CGT union said in a statement.

According to Petromatrix consultancy, Petroplus was planning to refine 460,000-510,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter, relying for 40 percent of its crude on Russian Urals, 35 percent on UK's Forties, 12 percent on Kazakhstan's CPC and 13 percent on Nigeria's Bonny Light.

"If Petroplus is forced into shutdown then when combined with the U.S. East Coast shutdowns this would be a case for being long the European product cracks," said Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix, referring to the profitability of producing oil products from crude.

The United States is set to lose some 700,000 bpd of refining capacity on the East Coast as a result of Sunoco and Conoco scaling operations down.

"Demand for petroleum products in the northern Atlantic Basin is still moribund and that is not going to change at current prices but the loss of total refining capacity if the Petroplus system shuts down will be too great in our opinion," said Jakob.

A number of Russian Urals crude traders said they also feared the partial or full closure of Petroplus could put the export grade of the world's largest oil producer under pressure in coming week.

"Today Petroplus is my biggest worry as far as Urals' levels are concerned," one trader said.

Helen Henton from Standard Chattered said that any shutdown could have a significant upward impact on European product markets.

"The closure would not impact final demand for oil products - and higher product spreads are likely at least to lead to higher capacity utilisation at other European refineries..."

Carl Larry, President of Oil Outlooks in New York, said the development could be positive for U.S. refiners as it may allow increase refineries utilisation above 90 percent and export more distillates for profit to the European Union. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Zaida Espana, Ikuko Kurahone, Simon Falush, Dmitry Zhdannikov, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)