* French trade union calls on the EU to nationalise plants
* Analysts say stoppage would help Europe's refining
* Stoppage bearish for crude, bullish for refined products
LONDON, Dec 28 Swiss refiner Petroplus
may run out of crude stocks in days as traders said on
Wednesday they had stopped sales fearing non-payments and
analysts predicted that the closure could bring a temporarily
relief to Europe's crippled refining sector.
Petroplus said on Wednesday lenders had frozen about $1
billion in borrowing allowances the company relies on to buy
crude oil, sending shares of Europe's top independent refiner
down to their all-time low.
"They will have to stop refineries in several days," one
crude trader who said he suspended sales said. Several other
traders confirmed they had suspended sales to Petroplus.
"(We) are running out of crude so after a few days we have
to stop... We will try to keep the "good ones" (profitable
refineries) as long as possible running," a source at Petroplus
said.
Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining
capacity including plants in Ingolstadt in Germany, Antwerp in
Belgium, Cressier in Switzerland, Coryton in Britain and Petit
Couronne in France.
In France, a trade union called on European governments to
nationalise all five refineries.
"It is perfectly unacceptable to have let a group of
financial speculators take control of five refineries in
Europe... Governments must face their responsibility," the
chemical branch of France's top CGT union said in a statement.
According to Petromatrix consultancy, Petroplus was planning
to refine 460,000-510,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter,
relying for 40 percent of its crude on Russian Urals, 35 percent
on UK's Forties, 12 percent on Kazakhstan's CPC and 13 percent
on Nigeria's Bonny Light.
"If Petroplus is forced into shutdown then when combined
with the U.S. East Coast shutdowns this would be a case for
being long the European product cracks," said Olivier Jakob from
Petromatrix, referring to the profitability of producing oil
products from crude.
The United States is set to lose some 700,000 bpd of
refining capacity on the East Coast as a result of Sunoco and
Conoco scaling operations down.
"Demand for petroleum products in the northern Atlantic
Basin is still moribund and that is not going to change at
current prices but the loss of total refining capacity if the
Petroplus system shuts down will be too great in our opinion,"
said Jakob.
A number of Russian Urals crude traders said they also
feared the partial or full closure of Petroplus could put the
export grade of the world's largest oil producer under pressure
in coming week.
"Today Petroplus is my biggest worry as far as Urals' levels
are concerned," one trader said.
Helen Henton from Standard Chattered said that any shutdown
could have a significant upward impact on European product
markets.
"The closure would not impact final demand for oil products
- and higher product spreads are likely at least to lead to
higher capacity utilisation at other European refineries..."
Carl Larry, President of Oil Outlooks in New York, said the
development could be positive for U.S. refiners as it may allow
increase refineries utilisation above 90 percent and export more
distillates for profit to the European Union.
