* French trade union calls on the EU to nationalise plants
* Traders halt deals with refiner, expect closures
* Stoppage bearish for crude, bullish for refined products
By Ikuko Kurahone and Marie Maitre
LONDON/PARIS, Dec 28 France's government
on Wednesday offered embattled Swiss refiner Petroplus
help in its talk with lenders as the firm neared a stoppage of
its plants in five European countries due to a lack of crude
while an angry trade union called for their nationalisation.
The French government said it will do all it can to help
Petroplus negotiate with bankers after the freezing of about $1
billion of the Swiss oil refiner's borrowing allowances sent
shares of Europe's top independent refiner down to an all-time
low.
"Even though Petroplus is a Swiss group and banking
negotiations are mostly with foreign banks, the state will do
everything it can to help Petroplus and allow it to maintain
activity in France," Economy Minister Francois Baroin and Energy
Minister Eric Besson said in a statement adding there were three
French banks in the lenders pool.
France, which had one of its worst refining sector strikes
last year, is heading into an election year, with presidential
vote and parliamentary elections in the spring likely to be
influenced by job protection rhetoric.
Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining
capacity including plants in Ingolstadt in Germany, Antwerp in
Belgium, Cressier in Switzerland, Coryton in Britain and Petit
Couronne in France.
Petroplus, which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak
economic climate that has cut refining margins, already closed
two refineries in recent years and said it was considering the
future of its Petit Couronne facility.
The statement from the French government followed a call
from a trade union on European governments to nationalise all
five refineries.
"It is perfectly unacceptable to have let a group of
financial speculators take control of five refineries in
Europe... Governments must face their responsibility," the
chemical branch of France's top CGT union said in a statement.
"The CGT is not talking about state aid but about a takeover
by the state," the statement added.
STOPPAGE RISK
Oil traders said on Wednesday they had stopped sales with
Petroplus, citing the fear of non-payments, leading to a likely
shut down in at least some of its European plants.
"(We) are running out of crude so after a few days we have
to stop...We will try to keep the "good ones" (profitable
refineries) as long as possible running," a source at Petroplus
said.
The least profitable Petroplus refinery in the third quarter
was the 68,000 bpd Swiss Cressier plant followed by France's
162,000 bpd Petit Couronne, according to the firm's website.
The general director of the Swiss oil industry body Niklaus
Boss told Reuters the landlocked Alpine country had stocks
amounting to at least 135 days of future oil consumption and
would increase imports if the refinery were mothballed.
According to Petromatrix consultancy, Petroplus was planning
to refine 460,000-510,000 barrels per day (bpd)in the fourth
quarter, relying for 40 percent of its crude on Russian Urals,
35 percent on UK's Forties, 12 percent on Kazakhstan's CPC and
13 percent on Nigeria's Bonny Light.
"If Petroplus is forced into shutdown then when combined
with the U.S. East Coast shutdowns this would be a case for
being long the European product cracks," said Olivier Jakob from
Petromatrix, referring to the profitability of producing oil
products from crude.
Helen Henton from Standard Chartered said that any shutdown
could have a significant upward impact on European product
markets where supplies are already tight, as indicated by the
high spot price relative to more distant contracts.
"The closure would not impact final demand for oil products
- and higher product spreads are likely at least to lead to
higher capacity utilisation at other European refineries..."
The United States is set to lose some 700,000 bpd of
refining capacity on the East Coast as a result of Sunoco and
Conoco scaling operations down.
Carl Larry, President of Oil Outlooks in New York, said the
development could be positive for U.S. refiners as it may allow
increase refineries utilisation above 90 percent and export more
distillates for profit to the European Union.
A number of Russian Urals crude traders said they also
feared the partial or full closure of Petroplus could put the
export grade of the world's largest oil producer under pressure
in coming week.
"Today Petroplus is my biggest worry as far as Urals' levels
are concerned," one trader said after Urals crude differentials
to benchmark dated Brent had one of the steepest falls on record
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, Zaida Espana, Ikuko Kurahone, Simon
Falush, Dmitry Zhdannikov, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Emma
Farge)