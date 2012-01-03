* Unions say refinery closures will mean more imports
* Say same rules should apply to imports as local products
ZURICH Jan 3 A pan-European group of
unions has called on governments in Britain, France, Belgium and
Switzerland to step in and support employment at oil refineries
threatened with closure after troubled refiner Petroplus
had its credit lines frozen.
"As European refinery closures continue, European states
will be forced to import ever more refined products," said the
unions - CGT, CFDT and CFE-CGC in France, ABVV-FGTB in Belgium,
UNIA in Switzerland and the UK's Unite - in a joint statement.
"This not only affects the economic equilibrium of each
country, but also threatens our jobs and our independence in
terms of energy."
Late last week Petroplus said it would begin temporary
shutdowns at its Antwerp (Belgium), Petit Couronne (France) and
Cressier (Switzerland) plants after a consortium of 13 banks
froze a $1 billion credit facility it needed to buy crude oil.
On Friday a source close to the situation said a
"provisional financing agreement" had been found which would
help to keep going an intensive round of talks involving banks,
the company and local governments.
In their letter the unions said European governments owed it
to local refiners to ensure imported refined products are
subject to the same rules concerning the environment, safety and
working conditions as those governing Europe's refined products.
"This sector has for years made millions of dollars in
profits. There can be no question that employees are now being
sacrificed," they said.
On Monday, a local union official said workers at the French
Petit Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus will meet union
representatives from nearby refineries on Wednesday to decide
whether to call for strike action over the planned shutdowns.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)