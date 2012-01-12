(Rewrites following share price reaction)
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Caroline Jacobs
ZURICH/PARIS Jan 12 Shares in troubled
Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus jumped by as much as
49 percent on Thursday after the company reached a temporary
agreement with creditors allowing it to keep some operations
running and pay critical bills.
Petroplus was forced to cut production at plants in
Switzerland, France, and Belgium, and halve output at plants in
the United Kingdom and Germany, after its lenders cut credit
lines in recent weeks, leaving investors to fear for the
company's future.
The company has been hit by a downturn in the European
refining sector and a hardening credit market,
On Wednesday, the company said in a statement that it had
secured temporary credit facilities and repeated that was in
talks with un-named third parties to supply crude and other
feedstocks for two of its refineries at Coryton, northeast of
London, England, and Ingolstadt, in the southeast of Germany.
The possible permanent closure of refineries in France has
become a political issue with the country's Industry Minister
saying on Thursday that he was "shocked" Petroplus was not
providing more information about the future of its refineries.
"The statement of Petroplus keeps quiet about the future of
the refineries in Petit-Couronne in France, Antwerp in Belgium
and Cressier in Switzerland, which have been temporarily shut
down," the ministry's statement said.
It said Industry Minister Eric Besson would meet with
Petroplus head Jean-Paul Vettier this afternoon to discuss the
group's responsibilities regarding the French refinery and its
employers.
Analysts have also criticised the paucity of information
Petroplus has provided investors with.
The company was unavailable for comment on Thursday.
Petroplus shares gave up some of their gains to trade up
27.5 percent at 1.53 Swiss francs at 1146 GMT, still far below
their level a year ago of over 13 francs.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing Blaise Robinson)