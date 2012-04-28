ZURICH, April 28 Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus
cautioned that the swift delisting of its shares may
hit a snag if the appeal of an undisclosed shareholder is backed
by the Swiss bourse.
"The appeals board of the SIX Swiss Exchange has not yet
decided if it will hear the appeal. The last day of trading
might be deferred by up to six weeks if the appeal is heard,"
Petroplus said in a statement late on Friday.
Swiss-based Petroplus, which went into administration in
January, began its demise after refining margins - the value of
oil products over the cost of the crude from which they are
extracted - collapsed.
Petroplus is now planning to sell its refineries in several
European countries as part of insolvency proceedings triggered
by high debt.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Ed Lane)