ZURICH Dec 30 European oil refiner
Petroplus said it had had open and constructive
discussions with its lenders and that talks would continue in
the coming days as it seeks to restore its credit facilities and
keep its operations going.
The debt-laden group also said in a statement on Friday it
was starting temporary shutdowns of three of its refineries in
January: Petit Couronne in France, Antwerp in Belgium and
Cressier in Switzerland.
This was due to the limited credit it has available and the
economic climate in Europe, Petroplus said.
The meetings with the lenders took place on Thursday in
Zurich, Petroplus said.
Petroplus's future was thrown into doubt after it said on
Tuesday lenders had frozen a $1 billion credit facility the
company relies on to buy crude oil.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)