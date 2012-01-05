ZURICH Jan 5 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus said on Thursday lenders had restricted access to all of its borrowings allowances and that is would hold another meeting with banks in coming days to restore funds needed to keep its refineries running.

"The company also announced that access to its pledged bank accounts with its Revolving Credit Facility lenders has been restricted pending the outcome of the negotiations with the RCF lenders," Petroplus said in a statement.

The lack of funds has forced Petroplus to shut down its low-performing Petit-Couronne refinery in France, which employs 550 people.

The company said its refinery in Antwerp in Belgium is expected to come to a safe shut down in coming days, while its Cressier plant in Switzerland should run down crude oil stocks early in the second half of January.

Shares in Petroplus were down 21 percent to trade at 1.45 Swiss francs by 1409 GMT. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)