ZURICH Jan 5 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus
said on Thursday lenders had restricted access to all
of its borrowings allowances and that is would hold another
meeting with banks in coming days to restore funds needed to
keep its refineries running.
"The company also announced that access to its pledged bank
accounts with its Revolving Credit Facility lenders has been
restricted pending the outcome of the negotiations with the RCF
lenders," Petroplus said in a statement.
The lack of funds has forced Petroplus to shut down its
low-performing Petit-Couronne refinery in France, which employs
550 people.
The company said its refinery in Antwerp in Belgium is
expected to come to a safe shut down in coming days, while its
Cressier plant in Switzerland should run down crude oil stocks
early in the second half of January.
Shares in Petroplus were down 21 percent to trade at 1.45
Swiss francs by 1409 GMT.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)