PARIS Jan 12 France's Industry Minister said on Thursday he was "shocked" that refiner Petroplus had not touched on the fate of several of its refineries, including Petit-Couronne, after the Swiss-listed oil refiner announced a temporary agreement with creditors.

"The statement of Petroplus keeps quiet about the future of the refineries in Petit-Couronne in France, Antwerp in Belgium and Cressier in Switzerland, which have been temporarily shut down," the ministry's statement said.

It said Eric Besson would meet with Petroplus head Jean-Paul Vettier this afternoon to discuss the group's responsibilities regarding the French refinery and its employers. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing Blaise Robinson)