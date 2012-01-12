PARIS Jan 12 France's Industry Minister
said on Thursday he was "shocked" that refiner Petroplus had not
touched on the fate of several of its refineries, including
Petit-Couronne, after the Swiss-listed oil refiner announced a
temporary agreement with creditors.
"The statement of Petroplus keeps quiet about the future of
the refineries in Petit-Couronne in France, Antwerp in Belgium
and Cressier in Switzerland, which have been temporarily shut
down," the ministry's statement said.
It said Eric Besson would meet with Petroplus head Jean-Paul
Vettier this afternoon to discuss the group's responsibilities
regarding the French refinery and its employers.
