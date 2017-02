ZURICH Jan 20 Troubled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is putting its Petit-Couronne refinery in France up for sale and may also sell its Cressier refinery in Switzerland and Antwerp refinery in Belgium, the group said in a statement on Friday.

The group, which has been forced to cut production at the plants after its lenders cut credit lines, is aiming to conclude the process in the next few months. (Reporting by Katie Reid)