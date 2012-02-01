PARIS Feb 1 Swiss investment vehicle
Klesch Group is considering snapping up insolvent refiner
Petroplus' Coryton plant in Britain as well as the
Ingolstatt site in Germany, chief executive Gary Klesch said in
an interview on Wednesday.
Klesch told French oil newsletter Bulletin de l'Information
Petroliere that his group was not interested in the Petroplus
refinery based in Cressier, Switzerland, because the plant was
too small.
Klesch, who first said in January he was considering
acquiring the Swiss refiner's Petit Couronne site in France,
reiterated that interest in the interview but described it as a
situation of "now or never."
He declined to quantify the investments needed at the
refinery, however.
"We know what must be done at the Petit-Couronne refinery,"
he was quoted as saying. "We are ready to take over the
refinery. And ready to invest the necessary money in Petroplus
but not to take responsibility for others' errors."
Petroplus' assets became acquisition targets when the
company was forced to close three of its plants, including Petit
Couronne in France, after lenders froze credit lines late in
December.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Helen Massy-Beresford)