LONDON Jan 17 European parliamentarians
fighting to save four refineries owned by troubled Petroplus
urged the European Commission on Tuesday to take action
to protect the endangered plants.
Richard Howitt, the MEP for Essex, Britain where the Coryton
refinery is situated, along with MEPs for other affected
refineries met with European Union Commissioner Laszlo Andor to
say that the Commission should step in.
Swiss-based Petroplus has been forced to cut production at
plants in Switzerland, France, and Belgium and halve output at
plants in the United Kingdom and Germany after its lenders cut
credit lines in late December.
"There is a case for intervention on competition rules,
support for redundancies, trade policy and restructuring,"
Howitt said, also speaking on behalf of the MEPs representing
Petit Couronne, in France, Ingolstadt in Germany and Antwerp in
Belgium.
He said that Andor had agreed to coordinate a response with
the EU energy commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, and Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso.
Petroplus closed its 68,000 barrel per day Cressier refinery
in Switzerland on Monday, a Swiss trade union spokesman said.
"Supply of crude oil to Coryton is guaranteed only to the
end of the month, and we must move beyond these stop-gap
solutions to ensure not just the protection of nearly a thousand
jobs at Coryton but also to keep the pumps flowing for British
and other European motorists," Howitt said.
He added that there was much more of a political focus on
the issue in France and Belgium than in the United Kingdom,
which could put its refinery at risk.
The possible permanent closure of refineries in France has
become a political issue with the country's Industry Minister
saying he was shocked Petroplus was not providing more
information about the future of its refineries.
The UK authorities by contrast welcomed an agreement that
allows the refinery to operate until the end of the month.
"We hope this provides the necessary time and space to allow
the company and its lenders to negotiate a longer-term
solution," a Department of Energy and Climate Change spokesman
said.
Howitt said he was disappointed at the lack of a more robust
response.
"I'm extremely disappointed there are 1,000 jobs at risk,
and it could lead to interruption of supplies; forecourts could
run dry. It's a very inadequate response from the government,"
Howitt said.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)