LONDON Jan 17 European parliamentarians
fighting to save four refineries owned by troubled Petroplus
urged the European Commission on Tuesday to protect the
endangered plants, and a UK MEP called on BP to help save
the UK refinery.
Petroplus has been forced to cut production at plants in
Switzerland, France, and Belgium and halve output at plants in
the United Kingdom and Germany after its lenders cut credit
lines in late December.
Howitt, an MEP for Britain where the Coryton refinery is
situated, and MEPs for the other affected refineries met with
European Union Commissioner Laszlo Andor to say that the
Commission should step in.
"Supply of crude oil to Coryton is guaranteed only to the
end of the month, and we must move beyond these stop-gap
solutions to ensure not just the protection of nearly a thousand
jobs at Coryton but also to keep the pumps flowing for British
and other European motorists," Howitt said.
He also said BP had told him it was in discussions
with Petroplus to provide a crude supply deal for the Coryton
refinery, and he urged it to do so.
"We are one of a number of companies that take supply from
Coryton and are watching the situation carefully," Toby Odone, a
spokesman for BP said. He did not confirm that the company had
held discussions about Coryton.
"BP made a big profit when it sold the plant in 2005; it has
to recognise the long term responsibility it has to the
workforce and it should be involved in a rescue package," Howitt
said. Petroplus bought the Coryton refinery from BP for $1.4
billion in 2005.
He said that Andor had agreed to coordinate a response with
the EU energy commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, and Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso.
"There is a case for intervention on competition rules,
support for redundancies, trade policy and restructuring,"
Howitt said, also speaking on behalf of the MEPs representing
Petit Couronne, in France, Ingolstadt in Germany and Antwerp in
Belgium.
Petroplus closed its 68,000 barrel per day Cressier refinery
in Switzerland on Monday, a Swiss trade union spokesman said.
Howitt added that there was much more of a political focus
on the issue in France and Belgium than in the United Kingdom,
which could put its refinery at risk.
The possible permanent closure of refineries in France has
become a political issue with the country's Industry Minister
saying he was shocked Petroplus was not providing more
information about the future of its refineries.
The UK authorities by contrast welcomed an agreement that
allows the refinery to operate until the end of the month.
"We hope this provides the necessary time and space to allow
the company and its lenders to negotiate a longer-term
solution," a Department of Energy and Climate Change spokesman
said.
Howitt said he was disappointed at the lack of a more robust
response.
"I'm extremely disappointed there are 1,000 jobs at risk,
and it could lead to interruption of supplies; forecourts could
run dry. It's a very inadequate response from the government,"
Howitt said.
