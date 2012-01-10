LONDON Jan 10 The two refineries owned by troubled Swiss group Petroplus that do not face immediate closure due to its debt problems, out of the company's total of five, are currently running at half capacity, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The 240,000 barrel per day Coryton plant in the UK - the company's most complex site - is running at roughly 45 percent of capacity, while the 110,000 barrel per day Ingolstadt facility in Germany is running at around 55 percent, the sources said.

Petroplus was forced to shut its low-performing Petit Couronne refinery in France and Antwerp in Belgium after all its credit lines were frozen in early January.

In addition, the Cressier plant in Switzerland is expected to run until the middle of the month while its feedstock lasts.

Officials at the company could not immediately be reached to comment.

(Reporting by Zaida Espana and Alex Lawler, editing by Jane Baird)