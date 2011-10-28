PARIS Oct 28 Workers at the Petroplus 150,000 barrel-per-day Petit Couronne refinery have decided against extending a one-day strike to protest the Swiss company's plans to cut output at the French plant, a CGT union official said on Friday.

The 24-hour action ended at 1100 GMT on Friday.

"We are running at minimum production, which means all operations and all exports are stopped and no products are going out. But for the moment it's a one-day action," the CGT official told Reuters by telephone.

Independent oil refiner Petroplus said last week it planned to suspend next year's turnaround of the base oil complex at the Petit Couronne refinery, which could include a shutdown of its base complex.

The company said the review process would impact some 120 of the 550 staff employed at the site.

The union official said that if Petroplus went ahead with its plan to shut the base oil complex, the decision would also affect external jobs, which prompted some 150-200 non-Petroplus employees to join a meeting of around 500 people on Thursday.

Workers were also concerned that the review of Petit Couronne's activities could lead to a halt in the production of bitumen, the union official said.

Further details are expected around mid-December, and workers will then decide on whether to launch a new strike, the union official said.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading French oil group Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010 and Petroplus to close its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May 2011. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Marie Maitre and Jane Baird)