PARIS Oct 28 Workers at the Petroplus
150,000 barrel-per-day Petit Couronne refinery have decided
against extending a one-day strike to protest the Swiss
company's plans to cut output at the French plant, a CGT union
official said on Friday.
The 24-hour action ended at 1100 GMT on Friday.
"We are running at minimum production, which means all
operations and all exports are stopped and no products are going
out. But for the moment it's a one-day action," the CGT official
told Reuters by telephone.
Independent oil refiner Petroplus said last week it planned
to suspend next year's turnaround of the base oil complex at the
Petit Couronne refinery, which could include a shutdown of its
base complex.
The company said the review process would impact some 120 of
the 550 staff employed at the site.
The union official said that if Petroplus went ahead with
its plan to shut the base oil complex, the decision would also
affect external jobs, which prompted some 150-200 non-Petroplus
employees to join a meeting of around 500 people on Thursday.
Workers were also concerned that the review of Petit
Couronne's activities could lead to a halt in the production of
bitumen, the union official said.
Further details are expected around mid-December, and
workers will then decide on whether to launch a new strike, the
union official said.
The European refining sector has been struggling for years
due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading French oil group
Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010
and Petroplus to close its Reichstett plant in eastern France in
May 2011.
