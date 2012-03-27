UPDATE 8-Oil pulls back in post-settlement trade as U.S. stockpiles rise
* U.S. oil stockpiles post large gains for second week - API (New throughout, updates prices and market activity following U.S. stockpile data from API)
GENEVA, March 27 The administrator of insolvent refiner Petroplus has applied to a Swiss court for a six-month extension of a debt moratorium for the Cressier refinery.
Switzerland's 68,000 barrel per day Cressier plant, seen by some analysts and industry sources as the least desirable of the remaining Petroplus refining assets, is up for sale and the deadline for offers was Monday.
It was not immediately clear if bids had been submitted for the plant. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Holmes)
* U.S. oil stockpiles post large gains for second week - API (New throughout, updates prices and market activity following U.S. stockpile data from API)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.