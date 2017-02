ZURICH Oct 20 Swiss-based independent oil refiner Petroplus said on Thursday it planned to suspend next year's turnaround of the base oil complex at its French Petit Couronne refinery, which could include a shutdown of its base complex.

"It has become clear that the Petit Couronne refinery needs more structural changes to significantly improve its competitiveness in a very difficult refining market," Petroplus' Chief Executive Jean-Paul Vettier said in statement.

The company said the review process would impact some 120 of the 550 staff employed at the site.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)