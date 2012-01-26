LONDON Jan 26 Swiss-based refiner
Petroplus has still not paid oil traders and other
staff working in Switzerland, leaving many struggling to meet
mortgage payments and pay off debt after Christmas, sources
close to the company said on Thursday.
"People from his team can't even pay their rents and bills
because they're all very young," one source said.
Earlier this week, the debt-laden group moved into
administration in Switzerland, Germany, France and the UK,
defaulting on $1.75 billion of debt.
Staff on the trading floor updated their profile pictures
with burning wreckage and invited others to "share our sorrows"
via their online status on the messaging system used to make
deals.
"Imagine, when I started in 2009, we had eight operating
refineries," said one employee, who was also waiting for his
January salary due earlier this week.
Workers said the Swiss government would pay a proportion of
their salaries if the company failed to deliver, but it was not
clear how much the state would cover, nor when payments would be
received.
Petroplus was not immediately available to comment.
Adding to employee misery at Petroplus, competition for jobs
in the business is expected to get tougher in the year ahead, as
other oil refiners in Europe face trouble with vanishing
refining margins and failing investments abroad.
In Poland, top refiner PKN Orlen warned on
Thursday its fourth quarter operating profit would drop by some
90 percent, much worse than analysts had predicted, because of
writedowns of the value of its investments
abroad.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Zaida Espana; additional
reporting by Martin De Sa'Pinto; editing by James Jukwey)