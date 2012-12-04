* Rouen court to convene again on Dec. 7

* Unions say halting output means plant harder to sell

* 470 jobs threatened

PARIS, Dec 4 Shell will not extend its 6-month oil processing contract with troubled French Petit-Couronne refinery beyond mid-December, which will make the refinery less attractive for potential buyers, the plant's union spokesman said.

The refinery stopped production on January 10, before restarting operations in June under a deal with Royal Dutch Shell, the former owner, to deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products.

"A representative of Shell said the company was not planning to extend the contract," the judicial administrator's spokeswoman told Reuters after a court hearing in Rouen.

Shell was not immediately available to comment.

Unions say that halting production means the plant, which was put under legal protection after its Swiss-based owner Petroplus filed for insolvency, will be a lot harder to sell because of expensive restart costs, threatening 470 jobs.

"Shell refuses to extend the contract until end January to ensure a transition with Net Oil," Yvon Scornet, the unions' spokesman for the plant said. Potential bidders have until Feb. 5 to submit offers.

So far only NetOil, a company led by Middle Eastern businessman Roger Tamraz, has submitted an offer while 7 others have filled letters of intent to buy France's oldest refinery.

Net Oil's offer includes an oil supply deal with BP and an agreement with Hyundai to upgrade the plant.

"The court said Net Oil's offer still lacked administrative authorisations and financial guarantees," the judicial administrator spokeswoman said.

The court has authorised activity at Petit-Couronne to continue until Jan. 16 to allow enough time to safely stop the refining units that have an output capacity of 160,000 barrels per day.

Other candidates are Hong-Kong-based APG, the Libyan Investment Authority, Jabs Gulf Energy Ltd, an Iraqi company owned by Abu Dhabi's Hanna Al Shaikh Group, Iran's Tadbir Energy Development Group (TEDG), Swiss consortium Activapro AG, and Terrae International SA, another Swiss company.

The court will convene again on Dec. 7.