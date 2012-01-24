ZURICH Jan 24 Accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed to administer a UK
subsidiary of Swiss-based Petroplus after the troubled
refiner said on Tuesday it was set to file for insolvency along
with its subsidiaries.
Steven Pearson, one of the PwC partners appointed as joint
administrator along with Stephen Oldfield, said his company's
immediate priority was to continue to operate the Coryton
refinery and the Teesside storage business.
Pearson said that PwC would start talks with customers,
creditors, employees and the government in the coming days.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)