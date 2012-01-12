BRUSSELS Jan 12 A Petroplus
union said its workers were witholding stock at the company's
Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision is made for payments
to staff.
"We want to keep this stock on the site to guarantee
whatever happens that there is enough stock to be sold to
generate money," a spokesman for the BBTK union said on
Thursday.
Oil refiner Petroplus, which is headquartered in Switzerland
and which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak economic
climate, has seen its access to funds dry up and is now working
to stave off bankruptcy.
The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per
day, the company's website said.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)