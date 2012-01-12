BRUSSELS Jan 12 A Petroplus union said its workers were witholding stock at the company's Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision is made for payments to staff.

"We want to keep this stock on the site to guarantee whatever happens that there is enough stock to be sold to generate money," a spokesman for the BBTK union said on Thursday.

Oil refiner Petroplus, which is headquartered in Switzerland and which is grappling with overcapacity and a weak economic climate, has seen its access to funds dry up and is now working to stave off bankruptcy.

The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said.

