BRUSSELS/LONDON Jan 12 Trade unions are
blocking millions of dollars worth of oil products from leaving
Petroplus's Antwerp refinery to ensure that provision
is made for payments to staff as the company struggles to stay
in business.
"We want to keep this stock on the site to guarantee
whatever happens that there is enough stock to be sold to
generate money," a spokesman for the BBTK union said on
Thursday.
The Swiss oil refiner is working to stave off bankruptcy
after banks pulled access to a revolving credit facility over
Christmas and has already shut down operations at its Antwerp
and French Petit Couronne refineries.
Oil products worth some $200 million are understood to be
held on site, another source close to the matter said, whilst
negotiations continue.
BBTK issued a joint statement with the ABVV, LBC-NVK and ACV
unions on Thursday warning that the refined products at the
refinery will not be released "if the worst scenario takes
place". They want to ensure that sufficient money is in the
company to cover for social security liabilities.
A Petroplus spokesman said they had no more comment than
what was in its earlier press release.
The Swiss Cressier refinery is still running down crude oil
stocks but Petroplus said it expects it to begin a safe shut
down next week.
The UK Coryton and German Ingolstadt refineries continue to
operate under an agreement with lenders to provide financing to
meet critical expenses and maintain safe ongoing operations.
The Belgian unions said that the Antwerp refinery employs
230 people directly and 300 indirectly, and called for
clarification.
An internal memo distributed to Petroplus employees on
Thursday made no mention of the three refineries currently in
shut down, cementing concerns.
Instead, it stated that its priorities would be to stabilise
the funding of its working capital in implementing a crude
agreement to supply the two refineries still in operations and
in negotiating a new RCF.
It will also seek to finalise and put in place a
restructuring plan for its assets.
The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per
day, the company's website said.
"It is not vodka - they cannot drink those stocks. They will
ultimately find a compromise," said a trader in the
Mediterranean market.
