* All credit lines frozen
* Shares plunge anew
* Company locked in talks with lenders
By Sophie Sassard and Caroline Copley
ZURICH/LONDON, Jan 5 The plight of Swiss
oil refiner Petroplus worsened on Thursday as lenders
extended the freeze on its borrowing to all credit lines, on top
of $1 billion choked off last week.
The company's shares tumbled some 23 percent following the
news as doubts grew about its ability to keep operating.
The company said negotiations were ongoing and it would hold
another meeting with banks in coming days to try to restore the
funds it needs to keep its refineries running.
It said its low-performing Petit Couronne plant in France,
which employs 550 people, was in the process of being safely
shut down, but industrial action at the site was restricting the
movement of products.
Its Antwerp refinery in Belgium should start a safe shutdown
in coming days, while stocks at its Cressier plant in
Switzerland are expected to last until just after mid-month.
The plants at Coryton in the United Kingdom and Ingolstadt
in Germany remain operational, with a throughput of 100,000 and
60,000 bpd respectively.
"It's rather severe. According to my calculations, given the
normal throughput they have, they can only keep operating until
mid-January," said Andreas Escher, analyst at Vontobel.
According to the company's third quarter earnings report,
Petroplus had cash and short-term deposits of $191 million as of
Sept. 30.
Petroplus said it is talking to an unnamed oil company to
secure the new credit lines and crude oil supplies it needs to
stave off bankruptcy.
"Talks with banks are ongoing and we hope that a deal will
be reached as soon as possible," chief executive Jean-Paul
Vettier told reporters on Thursday on his way out of a meeting
with French Prime Minister Francois Fillon in Paris.
"We will do everything we can to avoid bankruptcy... An
alternative solution lies in an oil company that could give us
oil but also credit lines. Negotiations are underway," Vettier
said, without naming the company.
Both BP and Total declined to comment.
The European refining industry is struggling as a result of
overcapcity and the prospect of a Petroplus demise has already
boosted margins, suggesting its peers have little to gain from
supporting it.
Analysts say buyers of Petroplus products would have little
problem finding alternative suppliers.
Shell declined to comment on whether it was the
unnamed oil group but a spokesman added: "Petroplus is one of
our suppliers in France, in particular for Retail, Bitumen,
Lubricants and LPG/BUTAGAZ. We are closely following the
situation and will take action, where necessary, to ensure the
supply of our customers."
Bankers say Asian oil and gas groups are one of the few
potential buyers of European refining assets, as the companies
believe they need an international footprint to help their
global trading operations.
Essar Energy said such an ambition was behind its purchase
of Shell's Stanlow refinery in the UK last year.
Petroplus has been locked in talks with 13 banks after
lenders froze a $1 billion credit facility the group relied on
to buy crude oil.
Petroplus has some 4.4 percent of total European refining
capacity, with plants at Coryton, Antwerp Ingolstadt in Germany,
Cressier and Petit Couronne.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
The French government has offered support to the company.
French Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Thursday state aid
could take various forms and would not necessarily be financial.
The French government, which experienced its worst ever
refining sector strike last year, is keen to see a successful
outcome as it heads into presidential and parliamentary
elections in the spring.
Data last week showing France's jobless rate at a 12-year
high will likely make the government more anxious to preserve
jobs at Petit Couronne.
A company insider told Reuters that Petroplus has appointed
an external auditor to value the business, come up with a
cost-cutting programme and identify its most profitable assets
for potential disposal.
Petroplus and its lenders and auditors have been locked in
meetings for days and a plan could emerge early next week after
a key session this Friday, the insider said.
"They are quite pessimistic about the company's future," he
added.
The alternatives could include selling the poorest
performing refineries in France, Belgium and Switzerland to
focus on the most efficient ones in the UK and Germany.
The weaker refineries could appeal to oil storage companies
such as France's Rubis or to oil traders like Socar,
Vitol, Trafigura or Mercuria, bankers
said.
Other oil companies have been converting refineries they
could not sell into terminals or storage units, which can
support their logistics and oil trading businesses while
avoiding a costly clean-up that a permanent closure would
entail.
REAL CAUSE STILL UNCLEAR
The detailed circumstances that prompted the change of heart
on Petroplus's credit facility have yet to unfold.
The company insider said that while French banks including
BNP, SocGen and Natixis were eager to continue supporting the
company, others were less comfortable about further stretching
their balance sheets with expensive dollar funding.
The increased cost of dollar funding amid pressure from
regulators on banks to boost their capital levels was seen by
both bankers and analysts as the most likely driver of the
about-face.
Still, the abrupt decision and its timing came as a shock
both internally and externally.
"I struggle to understand why banks did this. It's hardly
the time when a company has a reasonable chance to find an
alternative liquidity provider. Also, the ECB's giant liquidity
facility was supposed to help decelerate deleveraging in
European banking." said Deutsche Bank analyst Gergely Varkonyi.
(Additional reporting by Axelle du Crest and Marie Maitre in
Paris and Tom Bergin in London; Writing by Chris Wickham;
Editing by Christian Plumb and David Cowell)