PARIS Jan 5 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus hopes to reach an agreement with its banks to obtain new credit facilities as soon as possible, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Talks with banks are ongoing...We will do everything we can to avoid bankruptcy," Jean-Paul Vettier told reporters on his way out of a meeting with French Prime Minister Francois Fillon in Paris.

Vettier added that the refiner was in talks with an unnamed oil production company about providing crude supplies and credit lines.

Petroplus, which has fallen victim to Europe's tough refinery environment, has been locked in talks with 13 lending banks to find a new arrangement after the latter froze a $1 billion credit facility the group relied on to buy crude oil. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Axelle du Crest; Writing by Marie Maitre; Editing by Christian Plumb)