By Emma Farge
GENEVA, May 3 Vitol, the world's largest oil
trader, has teamed up with the co-founder of Petroplus,
Marcel Van Poecke, to buy the insolvent refiner's Swiss plant,
as part of a strategic drive among trading houses to snap up
physical assets.
Oil traders traditionally play the role of middle men,
buying and selling oil cargoes on global markets, but are
showing a growing interest in acquiring production, storage and
refining assets as trading profits shrink and stricter
derivatives regulations loom.
The purchase mirrors a recent move by rival trader Gunvor,
co-owned by a Russian tycoon, which on Thursday completed the
acquisition of Petroplus' Antwerp plant in Belgium.
"(This transaction) provides us with access to a quality,
niche refinery and a supply chain of storage assets and
wholesale marketing opportunities and will become a valuable
source of growth for the Vitol Group," said Vitol's Chief
Executive Ian Taylor.
Vitol, which first moved into refining in 1994, has
expressed interest in buying Petroplus assets in Britain and
Germany which also went up for sale after the Swiss-based
company filed for insolvency in January, a victim of high debts.
The expansion of traders and private investors into the
European downstream market comes as majors like Total
seek to sell refineries, often at knock-down prices, as rising
demand for natural gas and tough environmental rules have
crushed margins for crude processing.
"Traders are being squeezed by regulators. The trading
fraternity has been looking to acquire assets to diversify for
pure trading to become more multinational companies," said Roy
Jordan, consultant at FACTS Global Energy.
Regulators may impose limits on derivatives trading unless
firms can prove they need them for hedging purposes due to
exposure to physical assets.
Ownership of refineries is also helpful for traders as many
oil exporting countries such as Saudi Arabia require it to
qualify for lucrative oil term contracts.
Spokesmen for Vitol and Atlas declined to comment on the
purchase price, but a source familiar with the negotiations said
it was sold for "substantially less than $50 million".
Varo Holding SA, the joint venture between Vitol and Van
Poecke's AtlasInvest, will complete the Cressier purchase by the
end of June, Petroplus administrator Wenger-Plattner said on
Thursday.
Varo's main rival for the Cressier plant was former Russian
energy minister Igor Yusufov via his investment arm Fund Energy,
according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
The 68,000 barrel per day plant will resume activities after
the handover is completed, it added, ruling out the prospect
that the plant will be converted to storage.
RELIEF
Marcel Van Poecke, who founded Petroplus in 1993 and oversaw
its operations for 13 years during the so-called "golden age" of
refining, has also been involved in offering a temporary
lifeline to Petroplus' Coryton plant in Britain.
His company AtlasInvest holds stakes in downstream market
player North Sea Group, midstream oil company Hestya and
industry newsletter Energy Intelligence.
The sale of Cressier, which employs around 270 people and
was the least profitable Petroplus plant in the third quarter of
last year, will likely come as a relief to Swiss authorities.
Two Swiss-based industry sources said they were approached
by authorities and asked to submit a bid for the plant, but
ultimately declined.
"It's an expensive plant to run since it has such a long
pipeline. It's tough in a backwardated market," said a senior
source at a Swiss trading house.
'Backwardation' refers to a structure in the oil market
where future prices are at a discount to spot prices, meaning
that traders are punished for holding on to crude stocks.
Cressier is fed with crude oil via a 769 kilometre pipeline
linked to the Fos terminal in southern France.
"The government of Neuchatel is delighted that the Cressier
refinery will soon restart and that the jobs will be preserved,"
said Thierry Grosjean, economy minister of the Swiss canton of
Neuchatel.
Landlocked Switzerland has only one other refinery, the
Collombey plant, owned by Libyan-controlled Tamoil.
