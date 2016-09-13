FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Sept 13 Petros Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social, Brazil's No. 2 pension fund, expects to approve a deficit-cutting plan before the end of the year and revamp corporate governance practices following years of failed investments, Chief Executive Officer Walter Mendes said on Tuesday.

With 68 billion reais ($21 billion) in workers' savings under management, Petros is overhauling investment policies and conducting an internal probe to determine how they were executed in recent years, Mendes told Reuters at the XXXVII Brazilian Annual Pension Fund Summit in the southern resort of Florianópolis.

Petros, which has more than 159,000 members, manages the retirement funds for state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA's workers. In June, the fund's board found that Petros and several plans it oversees ran a 22.6 billion-real deficit at the end of last year, of which 16.1 billion reais surpassed a regulatory limit for losses.

As a result, Petros has been investing only in government debt over the past two years. Mendes, a former money manager at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, said such a position will probably change once the central bank undertakes expected reductions in interest rates. Borrowing costs in Brazil are currently around the highest in a decade.

"There's room to add some risk in some plans ... within a few weeks we should change that," Mendes said in an interview.

His remarks come as Brazil's largest state-controlled pension funds are struggling with the impact of a lengthy recession and redemptions that have outpaced contributions by a large margin. Funds managing money for workers of state-controlled companies like Petrobras have also been saddled with enormous losses in the wake of ill-timed investment decisions.

The police launched last week an investigation into fraud at state-controlled pension funds, carrying out dozens of search and arrest operations in eight states and the federal district of Brasilia.

($1 = 3.2690 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)