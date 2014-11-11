UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Petros Petropoulos SA
* 9M net profit at 1.37 million euros versus 397,000 euros last year
* 9M sales at 46.5 million euros versus 37.9 million euros last year
* 9M net cash at 6.5 million euros versus 11 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1xI13nq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources