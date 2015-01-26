Jan 26 Petrotec AG :

* Gives statement of the management board and the supervisory board on the takeover offer

* In light of expected consequences of takeover offer on Petrotec AG, management board and supervisory board of Petrotec asses takeover offer as positive and support it from a business perspective

* Board of Petrotec AG further considers offer price as adequate

* Management board and supervisory board of Petrotec recommend to shareholders to accept takeover offer