BRIEF-Dome Energy acquires oil field in Wyoming
March 23 Dome Energy publ AB: * Acquires oil field in Wyoming * Acquisition cost less than $50,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Petrotec AG :
* Gives statement of the management board and the supervisory board on the takeover offer
* In light of expected consequences of takeover offer on Petrotec AG, management board and supervisory board of Petrotec asses takeover offer as positive and support it from a business perspective
* Board of Petrotec AG further considers offer price as adequate
* Management board and supervisory board of Petrotec recommend to shareholders to accept takeover offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Dome Energy publ AB: * Acquires oil field in Wyoming * Acquisition cost less than $50,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday: