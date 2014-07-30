LONDON, July 30 Britain's biggest pet shop group
Pets at Home said it was on course to deliver a spate
of new openings this year as strong first-quarter sales growth
sent its shares higher.
The group, which listed on the London stock exchange in
March, said underlying sales had risen 4.1 percent in the 16
weeks to July 17, with total group revenue up 10.4 percent to
210.8 million pounds ($356.91 million), helped by new openings.
Shares in the firm were up 8 percent to 183.7 pence in early
trade on Wednesday - the top riser on the FTSE mid cap index but
still 25 percent below its 245p offer price.
The group was one of a host of retailers including B&M,
Poundland, Boohoo.com to float earlier this year as firms aim to
tap in to Britain's improving economy.
Pets at Home operates from 386 UK stores as well as almost
300 small animal veterinary surgeries and nearly 150 groom
rooms.
The firm has plans to grow to over 500 UK stores, more than
700 veterinary practices and in excess of 300 groom rooms in the
medium term. It aims to open at least 25 stores, 60 vet
practices 50 new grooming salons in its current fiscal year.
($1 = 0.5906 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)