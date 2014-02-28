Feb 28 Pets at Home Group Ltd : * Expected share offer price range set at 210 pence to 260 pence per

share * Price range implies a market capitalisation on admission of between £1,050

share * Price range implies a market capitalisation on admission of between £1,050 million and £1,300 million * Proceeds from the offering of c.£280 million will allow the Group to reduce its indebtedness * Total size of the offer to deliver a free float of between 25% and 40% of the issued share capital