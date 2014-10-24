UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 24 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Continued like-for-like strength into q2, well positioned for fy15
* Total revenue growth of 10.2% to £381.5m
* Services revenues up 27.0% to £33.2m, reflecting both new openings and growing revenue streams from vet practices and groom rooms
* Merchandise revenues up 8.9% to £348.3m, driven by new store openings and continued strength in food and accessories
* Group continues to trade in line with our expectations for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources