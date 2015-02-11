NEW YORK Feb 11 A slow start to the year in the
U.S. leveraged loan market is expected to ensure that a $4.3
billion highly leveraged loan backing pet retailer PetSmart
Inc's private equity buyout will find buyers, despite a
three-notch downgrade by S&P immediately before launch.
S&P downgraded PetSmart's corporate rating to B+ from BB+ on
Monday following BC Partner's $8.4 billion buyout. The $4.3
billion, seven-year term loan B, which is the biggest U.S.
leveraged loan to launch this year, was rated BB- and a proposed
$1.9 billion note offering was rated B-.
Although the post-acquisition downgrade was expected, S&P
said that higher leverage stemming from the acquisition debt
would lead to weaker credit protection; $6.2 billion of the $8.7
billion buyout is being financed with debt, giving pro-forma
leverage of about 6.2 times.
This is just over the threshold of 6.0 times leverage which
U.S. regulators outlined as acceptable last year, under
leveraged lending guidelines designed to clamp down on riskier
lending, along with the ability to repay debt.
Moody's put the deal's lease-adjusted leverage higher at 7.2
times, compared with 2.5 times before the acquisition, and rated
PetSmart B1 and the term loan Ba3. Investors said that their
analyses fell between the two agencies' estimates at just under
7.0 times.
Arranging banks and investors have become wary of lending to
highly leveraged loans to avoid incurring regulatory wrath,
although both camps are prepared to make exceptions for
relationships and return respectively.
Citigroup is leading PetSmart's loan and is a joint arranger
with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Nomura, Jefferies, Royal Bank of
Canada and Macquarie. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit
Suisse, Goldman Sachs, RBC and Wells Fargo passed on the
opportunity to arrange the deal in December due to high
leverage.
"I suspect at these leverage levels everyone went into this
responsibly with their eyes open and with a clear view of the
ability to sell this in the market," said Jay Ptashek, a debt
financing partner at Kirkland Ellis LP, adding that flex should
be sufficient to deal with any potential issues.
PRICE PRESSURE?
Investors are more flexible and more likely to lend to
large, liquid loans such as PetSmart in a low dealflow
environment, particularly when deals are few and far between and
priced to sell with downgrades factored in.
U.S. leveraged loan volume is substantially lower so far
this year and shows a 69 percent drop with $33 billion of deals
completed by early February, compared to $107 billion in the
same period of 2014, after a drop in refinancing activity.
PetSmart's price guidance of 450-475bp over Libor with a 1
percent Libor Floor and Original Issue Discount (OID) of 99 is
100bp higher than a similar $3.95 billion, seven-year term loan
that backed discount retailer Dollar Tree's $8.5
billion acquisition of Family Dollar Stores Inc.
Dollar Tree was able to cut pricing on the loan by 25bp to
350bp from the lower end of price guidance of 375-400bp this
week. With higher leverage and less potential synergies,
PetSmart is unlikely to be able to repeat this performance and
could face pressure from investors to raise pricing.
The argument for higher pricing could be aided by a much
smaller $300 million buyout deal for retailer EyeSmart Express
LLC late last year, which had leverage of 5.0 times and priced
at 400bp, tighter than guidance of 425bp. Moody's rated the
company and loan B1 and S&P assigned a B corporate rating to the
company
Given PetSmart's high leverage, it is vital that the company
continues to use its solid cashflow to continue to pay down debt
in the next few years as the company is not immune to economic
downturns despite its solid cashflow, investors said.
"Although we believe PetSmart will use most of its free cash
flow for debt reduction, we expect leverage in the high 5.0
times area in the next year. We are therefore revising our
assessment of its financial risk profile to 'highly leveraged'
from 'intermediate," S&P credit analyst Andy Sookram said.
Moody's expects PetSmart to cut leverage to below 6.0 times
within two years from its current level of 7.2 times.
