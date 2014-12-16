(Adds banker commentary)
By Jonathan Schwarzberg and Michelle Sierra
NEW YORK Dec 16 Citigroup, Nomura, Jefferies,
Barclays and Deutsche Bank have committed to provide $6.95
billion of debt to finance the $8.7 billion purchase of PetSmart
Inc, the largest leveraged buyout of 2014. The pet
store announced Sunday that it had agreed to be purchased by a
private equity consortium led by BC Partners.
The debt package consists of $6.2 billion in debt, expected
to be split between roughly over $4 billion of loans and just
under $2 billion of bonds, according to a source. The company is
also lining up a $750 million asset-backed revolver, according
to the regulatory filing.
The sizable financing would put the company's leverage at
approximately 6.5 times according to numbers PetSmart released
Sunday when the deal was announced. The company's Ebitda for the
12 months ending November 2 was approximately $956 million based
on the $8.7 billion price tag equaling a 9.1 times multiple.
The equity check will be more than $2 billion, said a source
familiar with the deal.
As previously reported, several other banks backed away from
providing funding for the LBO deal in recent days on concerns
that the leveraged buyout, which is the largest of the year,
might not pass muster with U.S. regulators.
"Some banks didn't get there," said a banker.
Despite hesitation from some banks, the financial
institutions involved seem certain the deal falls within the
guidelines, allowing them to go ahead with the deal.
"We spent a lot of time with the capital structure to make
sure it was something that we could sell and would be compliant
with guidelines," the banker said.
The transaction is evidence that though the federal
government is trying to keep leverage below 6.0 times, banks are
willing to use the forecast of paying down debt quickly as a way
to continue writing checks for highly leveraged transactions.
In a deal announced Monday, Thoma Bravo LLC and the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan agreed to buy network equipment
manufacturer Riverbed Technology Inc for $3.6 billion, which
would put leverage in the mid 6.0 times range, as well,
according to a source.
"I think there's plenty of opportunity for over 6.0 times
deals to get done," said another banker.
Standard and Poor's put PetSmart's BB+ credit rating on
negative watch, noting that it's leverage would jump north of
5.0 times from 1.5 times. The ratings agency said the pro forma
metrics and new private equity ownership would be consistent
with a B rating.
PetSmart said on Sunday it had agreed to sell itself to the
private equity consortium for $8.7 billion, or $83 per share.
BC Partners' co-investors include La Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec and StepStone.
Longview Asset Management, which has a 9 percent stake in
PetSmart, has committed to voting for the acquisition and will
roll a third of its holdings into the deal.
