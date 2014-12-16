(Adds banker commentary)

By Jonathan Schwarzberg and Michelle Sierra

NEW YORK Dec 16 Citigroup, Nomura, Jefferies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have committed to provide $6.95 billion of debt to finance the $8.7 billion purchase of PetSmart Inc, the largest leveraged buyout of 2014. The pet store announced Sunday that it had agreed to be purchased by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners.

The debt package consists of $6.2 billion in debt, expected to be split between roughly over $4 billion of loans and just under $2 billion of bonds, according to a source. The company is also lining up a $750 million asset-backed revolver, according to the regulatory filing.

The sizable financing would put the company's leverage at approximately 6.5 times according to numbers PetSmart released Sunday when the deal was announced. The company's Ebitda for the 12 months ending November 2 was approximately $956 million based on the $8.7 billion price tag equaling a 9.1 times multiple.

The equity check will be more than $2 billion, said a source familiar with the deal.

As previously reported, several other banks backed away from providing funding for the LBO deal in recent days on concerns that the leveraged buyout, which is the largest of the year, might not pass muster with U.S. regulators.

"Some banks didn't get there," said a banker.

Despite hesitation from some banks, the financial institutions involved seem certain the deal falls within the guidelines, allowing them to go ahead with the deal.

"We spent a lot of time with the capital structure to make sure it was something that we could sell and would be compliant with guidelines," the banker said.

The transaction is evidence that though the federal government is trying to keep leverage below 6.0 times, banks are willing to use the forecast of paying down debt quickly as a way to continue writing checks for highly leveraged transactions.

In a deal announced Monday, Thoma Bravo LLC and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan agreed to buy network equipment manufacturer Riverbed Technology Inc for $3.6 billion, which would put leverage in the mid 6.0 times range, as well, according to a source.

"I think there's plenty of opportunity for over 6.0 times deals to get done," said another banker.

Standard and Poor's put PetSmart's BB+ credit rating on negative watch, noting that it's leverage would jump north of 5.0 times from 1.5 times. The ratings agency said the pro forma metrics and new private equity ownership would be consistent with a B rating.

PetSmart said on Sunday it had agreed to sell itself to the private equity consortium for $8.7 billion, or $83 per share.

BC Partners' co-investors include La Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and StepStone.

Longview Asset Management, which has a 9 percent stake in PetSmart, has committed to voting for the acquisition and will roll a third of its holdings into the deal. (Editing By Jon Methven)