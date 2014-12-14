(Adds details deal, background)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Dec 14 Pet supply retailer PetSmart Inc
succumbed to calls from some shareholders for a sale on Sunday
with an agreement to be bought by a private equity consortium
led by BC Partners Ltd for $8.7 billion, in the largest
leveraged buyout of the year.
At a time when a stock market rally has made private equity
firms reluctant to take companies private for fear of
overpaying, the deal illustrates how activist investors have the
potential to drive corporate boards to explore such deals and
accept a price that makes a leveraged buyout possible.
Activist investor Jana Partners LLC began pushing for a sale
after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake in PetSmart in early July.
PetSmart said BC Partners, as well as some of its fund
investors, including La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
and StepStone, signed an agreement to buy the company for $83
per share. Longview Asset Management, which has a 9 percent
stake in PetSmart, will roll a third of its holding into the
deal.
Jana paid less than $55 per share on average for its percent
stake in PetSmart, according to regulatory filings.
The buyout price represents a 39 percent premium to
PetSmart's closing price of $59.81 on July 2, the day before
Jana disclosed its stake and called for PetSmart to explore a
sale.
PetSmart shares on Friday closed at $77.67.
Phoenix-based PetSmart, which has about 54,000 employees and
operates 1,387 pet stores, said in August it would explore a
potential sale of the company.
PetSmart faced mounting investor pressure at a time when
fierce competition from large retailers, including Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Amazon, is squeezing specialty
stores.
Last month, PetSmart reported flat third-quarter net income
of $92.2 million as net sales rose 2.6 percent to $1.7 billion.
Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier &
Rice LLC had also teamed up to bid for the company, Reuters
reported last month. Apollo Global Management LLC,
another buyout firm, had also vied for PetSmart, according to
people familiar with the matter. Representatives for these
private equity firms declined to comment.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz advised PetSmart. BC Partners and its partners were advised
by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Ernst & Young. Longview
was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Citigroup,
Nomura, Jefferies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have committed to
finance the acquisition with debt.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao and Leslie Adler)