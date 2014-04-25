PARIS, April 25 Shareholders of PSA Peugeot Citroen on Friday approved by a large majority the rescue deal that makes Chinese carmaker Dongfeng and the French state core shareholders of the struggling French carmaker.

At the company's annual general meeting, the investor base also voted to approve the appointment of board members representing the two parties, with 88 percent in favour.

They also backed a four-year mandate for Louis Gallois, the French civil servant who replaced Thierry Peugeot as chairman under the plan, with a 97 percent vote in favour. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert De Clercq)