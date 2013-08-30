PARIS Aug 30 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it will halt car production at its Aulnay plant near Paris earlier than planned as it transfers some workers to other roles.

Assembly of the Citroen C3 subcompact will cease in early November, a company spokesman said on Friday, but some parts production will continue on the site beyond that date. Peugeot had initially planned to wind down manufacturing at Aulnay in 2014. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)