GRENOBLE, France Feb 8 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday that PSA Peugeot Citroen had not asked the state to take a stake in it and that the matter was not on the agenda.

The comment came a day after PSA, suffering falling sales in a depressed European car market, highlighted the scale of its woes by taking a 4.1 billion euro ($5.5 billion) writedown on the value of its plant and other automotive assets.