PARIS, March 18 PSA Peugeot Citroen's board agreed on Tuesday to nominate French civil servant Louis Gallois as its next chairman, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The nomination is set to be approved officially at an April 29 board meeting and submitted to the company's annual shareholder meeting, the sources said.

