PARIS, July 3 PSA Peugeot Citroen Deputy Chairman Thierry Peugeot is leaving the supervisory board with immediate effect, the French carmaker said on Thursday.

Thierry Peugeot, who had stepped down as chairman earlier this year after the company sold stakes to the French government and Dongfeng Motor Group, will be replaced by Marie-Helene Roncoroni, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by David Evans)