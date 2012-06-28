BEIJING, June 28 PSA Peugeot Citroen expects sales in China to contribute 15 percent of its global sales by 2015, up from 11 percent last year, its Asia chief said on Thursday.

The French car maker is confidant it will sell 950,000 cars annually in China by 2015, including 200,000 Citroen DS cars, Gregoire Olivier told Reuters in an interview in Beijing.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, which is bringing its DS cars to China, will have more than 100 DS dealerships in the country by 2015, up from 24 by the end of this year, Olivier said. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)