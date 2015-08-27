PARIS Aug 27 French carmaker Citroen is determined to increase full-year China sales despite slowing demand, brand chief Linda Jackson said, while preparing to launch three new vehicles over the next two years.

Citroen is preparing a new model offensive, Jackson told Reuters in an interview, in a bid to reverse a sales slump that threatens to tarnish parent Peugeot's recovery from near-bankruptcy.

"Those new models will be volume models," she said. "I'm not doing a niche strategy." (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by Ingrid Melander)