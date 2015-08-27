UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 27 French carmaker Citroen is determined to increase full-year China sales despite slowing demand, brand chief Linda Jackson said, while preparing to launch three new vehicles over the next two years.
Citroen is preparing a new model offensive, Jackson told Reuters in an interview, in a bid to reverse a sales slump that threatens to tarnish parent Peugeot's recovery from near-bankruptcy.
"Those new models will be volume models," she said. "I'm not doing a niche strategy." (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources