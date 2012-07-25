LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Fitch ratings agency downgraded
Peugeot SA to BB from BB+ on Wednesday citing the rating
agency's revised expectations for revenue, profitability and
underlying cash generation, following the group's first half
results and revised guidance.
Earlier on Wednesday Europe's second-largest car maker
posted a EUR662m first-half loss in its auto division, dragging
its group bottom line into the red - a risk it had warned of
earlier this month when announcing 8,000 French job cuts and a
plant closure.
Fitch previously commented that a negative rating action
could stem from a sharper-than-expected fall in global sales in
2012, leading to negative operating margins and weaker financial
metrics.
The five-year CDS on Peugeot has widened by 29% since the
start of the year, and now stands at 790bp, some 4.4% tighter on
the day.
