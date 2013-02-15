UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 15 PSA Peugeot Citroen unions approved the start of worker transfers from the French car maker's doomed Aulnay plant, sources said, effectively beginning the wind-down of the site ahead of schedule.
The Peugeot works council approved the transfers at a meeting on Friday, according to a union official and a person close to the situation.
The decision comes amid escalating tension between strikers and staff still reporting for duty at the factory north of Paris, which is earmarked for closure in 2014 under the company's restructuring plan. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources