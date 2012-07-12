PARIS, July 12 PSA Peugeot Citroen
plans to unveil a plan to reduce capital expenditure when it
presents financial results on July 25, Chief Executive Philippe
Varin said, adding that its restructuring plan was the only
option to safeguard the group's future.
Varin added on Thursday that the possibility of the state
taking a stake in the car maker's capital was not an issue.
"The group is facing a commercial tsunami in Europe, and
we're at the epicentre," the CEO said. "I am absolutely
determined to push through the plan, it's the only path possible
for the group."
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)