FRANKFURT, July 12 French auto parts supplier
Faurecia is optimistic that the closure of a factory
in France by its large shareholder PSA Peugeot Citroen
will not have a considerable impact on its business.
"The Aulnay plant closure does not imply significant
consequences for Faurecia - it's manageable certainly. Peugeot
is not cutting production by closing a plant, they are cutting
capacity," Faurecia's Chief Executive Yann Delabriere told
Reuters on Thursday on the sidelines of a Handelsblatt auto
industry conference.
PSA Peugeot Citroen, which represents 15 percent of
Faurecia's sales globally, announced earlier 8,000 job cuts and
the closure of an assembly plant as it struggles with mounting
losses, in a move that could hasten a wave of restructuring in
western Europe.
"The supplier industry has already adjusted its capacity and
fixed cost base severely during the 2008 and 2009 crisis.
Faurecia itself has adjusted its fixed cost base by more than 20
percent globally during that period," Delabriere continued.
He said that the ever stronger German car industry with
companies like Volkswagen, its biggest single
customer, represent a total of about 40 percent of its global
sales, insulating it somewhat from problems in Europe.
"The large restructuring period is mostly over for us. We
will permanently adjust to the automotive environment but the
major adjustment is behind us," he told Reuters.
