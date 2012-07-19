(Adds upcoming ministerial meeting, detail, background)
PARIS, July 19 Government criticism of PSA
Peugeot Citroen's planned cutbacks have weakened the
French automaker and even left it vulnerable to hostile takeover
bids, Chairman Thierry Peugeot said in an interview with Le
Figaro.
"We're prepared to accept criticism, but there are limits,"
Thierry Peugeot told the French daily, responding to suggestions
by government figures including President Francois Hollande that
the company had lied about its plans.
"The attacks that the company has suffered have an immediate
effect on (investor) perceptions," he was quoted as saying,
referring to Peugeot's share price decline following the July 12
announcement of 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure.
Asked whether he feared a hostile takeover attempt, the
chairman added: "Everything is possible, so we have to act."
The shares fell 18 percent in four days of trading amid
mounting criticism of the restructuring plan, before recovering
some of their losses on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Peugeot family's FFP holding controls the
automaker through a 25.4 percent stake commanding 38.1 percent
of voting rights.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg had also criticised the
company's decision to pay out dividends last year on 2010
earnings, saying that family members had "a number of things to
explain to us".
Montebourg is scheduled to meet Thierry Peugeot on July 26,
according to French government sources.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Gary Hill)