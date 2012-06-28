(Adds comment, detail, background)
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, June 28 Struggling French car maker PSA
Peugeot Citroen is seeking additional cost savings
this year and freeing capacity at one of its two Paris plants to
prepare for the other's closure, union officials said after
talks with management.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin told workers' representatives
on Thursday that the existing 1 billion euro ($1.25 billion)
savings goal "will not be enough", senior Force Ouvriere union
official Jean-Francois Kondratiuk told Reuters.
Europe's second-biggest automaker has also briefed staff on
plans to reduce production of the Peugeot 208 small car at
Poissy, west of Paris, Kondriatiuk said. The move is seen as
preparing the way for the closure of Peugeot's long-threatened
factory in the northern suburb of Aulnay sous Bois.
Peugeot manufacturing chief Denis Martin declined to comment
on the financial savings target but said additional cost-cutting
measures will be unveiled at a works council next month.
"There is a realisation that we have structural problems at
Aulnay, and unfortunately Aulnay isn't alone," Martin said.
"There are problems with a certain number of our sites -
there are issues at Rennes and Sevelnord," he said, adding that
restructuring plans have been in preparation for "several
months".
Peugeot last month asked workers at Sevelnord, a joint
venture in northern France from which Fiat is
withdrawing, to agree to a pay freeze, hundreds of job cuts and
other concessions or face possible closure.
Doubts have also arisen over production levels at Rennes,
western France, as the French automaker weighs plans to build a
future generation of midsize cars at a General Motors
plant under the companies' new alliance.
Peugeot's situation has deteriorated since last year, when
the core autos division swung to a loss, punished by the
company's exposure to France and other European markets badly
hit by the region's debt crisis.
The Peugeot and Citroen brands' combined share of European
car sales dropped a percentage point to 12 percent in the first
five months, as their sales plunge more than doubled the broader
market's 7.3 percent contraction.
"We don't see how the European market can rebound in the
next few years, so we are in a very difficult situation," Martin
said on Thursday. Peugeot will respond with additional savings
across all cost centres, he said.
The car maker had already increased its savings target by a
quarter in February and announced plans to sell 1.5 billion
euros of assets including its Paris heaquarters.
The following month it raised a further 1 billion euros
through a share issue in which GM acquired a 7 percent Peugeot
stake - underpinning the companies' plans to pool development
and production of vehicles and technologies across their nascent
alliance.
Plans to close Aulnay in 2014 were first revealed in an
internal document leaked last year - which also cast doubt on
the future of the group's assembly plants in Rennes and Madrid.
While Peugeot confirmed the authenticity of the document,
CEO Varin has repeatedly denied that any decision had been made.
The planned adjustment to Peugeot 208 production will see
output reduced by one-third at Poissy and increased in Mulhouse,
eastern France and Trnava, Slovakia. That will allow Poissy to
ramp up production of the equivalent Citroen C3 model currently
assembled at Aulnay, unions say.
"By reducing the 208 (at Poissy) you can increase output of
the C3," said Jean-Pierre Mercier of Peugeot's main CGT union.
"All the conditions are now in place for Aulnay's closure to be
announced at the end of July."
Peugeot is scheduled to publish its first-half financial
results on July 25. Its shares were up 0.8 percent at 7.3 euros
at 1238 GMT.
