PARIS, June 28 Struggling French automaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen is increasing its full-year savings
target and freeing capacity at a factory near Paris in
preparation for the closure of its Aulnay plant, union officials
said on Thursday during talks with management.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin told workers' representatives
that the car maker's target to cut 1 billion euros ($1.25
billion) "will not be enough", senior Force Ouvriere union
official Jean-Francois Kondratiuk told Reuters.
Peugeot spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon declined to comment.
The automaker is also briefing workers on plans to reduce
production of the Peugeot 208 small car at Poissy, west of
Paris, Kondriatiuk said. The move is seen as preparing the way
for the closure of Peugeot's long-threatened factory in the
northern suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.
